Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest model in the Galaxy S lineup, as part of its strategic push into the ultra-slim smartphone market.

When The Korea Herald checked out the new model, it immediately stood out for its sleek profile and light weight, especially when compared side by side with the Galaxy S25 Ultra released earlier this year.

Measuring just 5.8 millimeters in thickness and weighing 163 grams, the Edge is noticeably slimmer and 25 percent lighter than the 8.2 millimeter, 218 gram Ultra.

The slimness, however, came at a cost. The rear camera lenses protrude more noticeably than in previous Galaxy models, slightly detracting from the overall design aesthetic. While a protective cover added a premium finish reminiscent of recent iPhones, the absence of a fully flush camera may disappoint long-time Galaxy fans.

The phone's three color options -- titanium silver, titanium jet black and titanium ice blue -- felt limited and uninspired compared to the bolder color choices of past Galaxy releases.

Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, however, the device delivered fast and seamless multitasking. App launches were snappy and transitions felt smooth -- exactly what is expected of a high-end 2025 smartphone.

Still, the device's hardware sacrifices became more apparent after longer use. Battery capacity was just 3,900 milliampere hour, which is lower than the S25 (4,000mAh) and significantly below the S25 Ultra (5,000mAh).

Camera performance was another disappointing aspect, especially as the Edge's price falls between that of the S25 Plus and the high-end S25 Ultra model. In pursuit of ultra-slim design, Samsung has removed the telephoto lens from the new model, meaning it has no 100 times digital zoom like the Ultra. Those who rely on advanced zoom features may feel limited.

Despite these compromises, the Galaxy S25 Edge sets an important design benchmark. As the first in what could be a new wave of ultra-slim flagships, Samsung appears to be testing how much users are willing to trade in performance for portability.

The timing of the release is also strategic: The phone is expected to directly compete with Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air, another ultra-slim model reportedly set to roll out in the latter half this year. Apple has yet to reveal specifications or pricing, but the battle for the slim phone of the year seems to have begun.

Preorders for the Galaxy S25 Edge run in Korea until Tuesday, with the official launch scheduled for May 23. Samsung said the device will roll out in over 30 countries, hitting major markets in Asia, North America and Europe.