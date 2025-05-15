XCMG to Host 7th International Customer Festival in 2025: A Grand Celebration of Innovation, Sustainability, and Cross-Cultural Collaboration

XUZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery and equipment, is proud to announce the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival, set to take place between May 20th and 22nd in Xuzhou, China. With the theme "Solid Innovation For Green Tomorrow," this landmark event will welcome nearly 1,800 clients, partners, media, and industry leaders from across the world, marking the largest gathering in the festival's history.

Since its inception in 2019, the XCMG International Customer Festival has evolved into a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovations, fostering international partnerships, and celebrating cultural exchange. The 2025 edition will elevate this legacy with a dynamic lineup of activities designed to highlight XCMG's leadership in green technology, digital transformation, and global collaboration.

Key Highlights Include:

Over six consecutive years, the festival has driven XCMG's globalization strategy, serving as a catalyst for cross-border trade and cultural diplomacy. Past milestones include partnerships with industry giants like Shell, record-breaking orders worth CNY 3 billion (USD $415 million) in 2024, and hybrid events that bridged physical and virtual audiences during the pandemic.

