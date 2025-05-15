Gaming expo to feature showcases, esports fest, business opportunities

PlayX4, one of the nation's largest gaming fests, is set to take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from May 22 to May 25.

PlayX4 serves as a platform to spotlight the latest gaming industry trends while fostering connections between domestic and international developers and consumers.

This year's PlayX4 highlights include Daewon Media's new game release showcase, Neowiz's indie game showcase, a Steam Deck demo lounge and the Korea round of the Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival.

The event will also roll out an esports festival, featuring a broad slate of competitions ranging from matches tailored for gamers with disabilities to a nationwide university tournament and a family-focused tournament. The family tournament is open for both preregistrations and on-site sign-ups.

Major gaming companies will also operate engaging booths for visitors, with Korean game developer Smilegate showcasing a theme park-style setup. Each attraction will be inspired by one of their game titles, offering an immersive experience for game fans. Guests who participate in the experiential zones and gameplay demos will earn Wonder Coins, the event’s exclusive currency that is redeemable for limited-edition merchandise.

Neowiz will showcase its role-playing game Brown Dust 2 at a dedicated booth that includes a large open-access rest area for fans who follow the game on platforms such as YouTube or X. A VIP lounge also offers perks to visitors with exclusive merchandise and photo ops with idol-themed cosplayers.

This year also sees an expanded focus on business-to-business opportunities, particularly for small and indie developers aiming to foray into overseas markets. For the first time, participating companies will pay a modest exhibition fee in exchange for support services, including matchmaking with distribution partners, demo day exposure and one-on-one investor consultations.

Across the weekend, developers will be on-site to run hands-on demo stations and promotional booths, creating an interactive playground for the event's visitors.