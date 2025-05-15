According to Sportico’s list of the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time, Michael Jordan leads with $4.15 billion in career earnings, fueled largely by his long-standing partnership with Nike and the sale of his stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Tiger Woods ranks second with $2.79 billion, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo ($2.23 billion), LeBron James ($1.88 billion) and Lionel Messi ($1.85 billion), rounding out the top five. Golf legends Arnold Palmer ($1.82 billion) and Jack Nicklaus ($1.75 billion) take the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

The statistics were compiled as of the end of last year. However, figures adjusted for inflation were calculated separately, reflecting the different eras in which these athletes competed.

The only female athlete to make the top 50 is tennis star Serena Williams, who ranked 40th overall with $650 million in career earnings.