SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May8-10, 2025CHINASHOPopened at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, marking a pivotal moment for China retail innovation. Under the theme "Value Reinvention," the event spanned 100,000 square meters, 930 exhibitors, featuring six zones and nine specialized sub-exhibitions that spotlighted cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and consumer-centric strategies reshaping the retail landscape. The event drew a global cohort of 70,000 attendees from over 60 countries and regions, alongside 4,350 delegates and more than 200 industry-shaping speakers — a convergence of cross-border expertise redefining retail's next chapter.

Global Retail at a Crossroads: China's Strategic Shift

CCFA President Peng Jianzhen framed the event as a response to global retail transformation, noting that the China's retail sector has carved out a unique development path through policy guidance, digital innovation, and localized experimentation.

China has entered an era of rational consumption, with retail value transitioning from "meeting basic needs" to delivering emotional resonance. Retailers are leveraging smart hardware and AI technologies to build distinctive competitive advantages through supply chain innovation and product differentiation. The integration of online-offline omnichannel operations has become a prevailing trend, with physical stores evolving from traditional "traffic hubs" to experience-driven destinations through curated immersive environments. The future of retail, Peng stressed, will no longer revolve around zero-sum games of traffic and price competition, but rather a systematic restructuring centered on consumer emotional needs, differentiated product value, and elevated experiential spaces.

AI-Driven Retail Innovation Takes Center Stage

2025CHINASHOP positioned AI as the backbone of retail's next chapter—from smart hardware to omnichannel integration, and from supply chain optimization to experiential consumption and unmanned stores. Exhibitors unveiled groundbreaking applications:

These innovative front-end store scenarios and back-end support have demonstrated unique advantages in driving cost reduction and efficiency improvement in the retail industry, as well as upgrading the consumer shopping experience.

Bridging the "Value-for-Quality" Revolution

With consumers prioritizing quality and sustainability, 2025CHINASHOP debuted the China Retail Well-Branded Goods Fair, curating over 600 niche brands across five zones, include New products, Regional Specialty Products, Export-Quality Imports, Health-Centric Offerings and Private Label & Hero SKUs.

CHINASHOP hosted its inaugural Consumer Goods Channel Selection Conference, where China's top retailers like CR Vanguard, Rainbow, and JD Supermarket announced their procurement needs on site. Over 100 retailers engaged in one-on-one matchmaking sessions, accelerating supplier-retailer partnerships.

Green Retail: From Buzzword to Business Imperative

More than a tech showcase, 2025CHINASHOP emerged as a proving ground for retail's carbon neutrality ambitions.

In the Cold Chain Pavilion, energy-efficient refrigerators and solar-powered logistics vehicles utilize eco-friendly refrigerants and smart temperature control systems to significantly reduce carbon emissions. In the Lighting Zone, IoT-enabled green lighting systems reduced store energy consumption, while the Packaging & Materials Hall debuted low-carbon packaging, biodegradable materials, and recycling systems support retailers in achieving sustainable operations.

Against tightening global ESG mandates, the expo mapped actionable pathways to scale circular economy models—proving green retail can balance planetary responsibility with profitability.

Engineering the Future of Experiential Retail

Amid a global shift from transactional to immersive retail ecosystems, 2025CHINASHOP unveiled a blueprint for experience-driven commerce.

It provides retailers with personalized and customized solutions across dimensions such as store design and fixture equipment, showcasing the industry's transformation from a "place of transaction" to a "space of experience."

In terms of store visual merchandising, unique shopping atmospheres are created through themed environments. By utilizing modern technological tools such as LED, projection technology, virtual reality (VR), and interactive installations to create compelling visual effects that enhance both the technological sophistication and artistic appeal of retail spaces.

At the same time, automated and intelligent display fixtures, warehousing systems, and logistics equipment have become more widely adopted, meeting the growing demand from retailer for personalization and customization, while also improving overall operational efficiency.

The message resonated clearly: The store of tomorrow isn't a point of sale—it's a phygital stage where technology amplifies human connection.

Knowledge Hub: Sparking the Next Retail Paradigm

Alongside the exhibition, a constellation of high-impact forums dissected retail's future:

China Supermarket Conference: Under the theme "Revolutionizing Distribution, Accelerating Transformation", industry leaders redefined the role of Large circulation channels and debated survival strategies for traditional grocers.

All-retail AI Spark Congress: The inaugural AI-focused conference centered on discussing practical examples of AI technology use and trends for implementing AI across all retail scenarios.

Consumer Goods Channel Marketing Innovation Summit: Explored future trends in retail consumption and new ideas and approaches for building a collaborative ecosystem between retailers and suppliers.

Marking its silver anniversary, 2025CHINASHOP crystallized retail's evolution from AI-driven supply chain innovations to collaborative ecosystems for retailers and suppliers, from differentiated breakthroughs with private labels to sustainable practices in green and low-carbon initiatives, the expo, with "value reinvention " at its core, provided critical pathways for breaking through internal competition and exploring incremental growth. The sparks of wisdom ignited by this grand event will be transformed into vibrant energy for physical businesses, leading the Chinese retail industry towards a new height of efficiency, greenness, and warmth in value creation.