Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, is leading in the polls with 51 percent support, followed by his main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, at 31 percent and Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party at 8 percent.

Eight percent of respondents said they support no candidate, while 1 percent said they did not know or refused to answer.

Among party supporters, 95 percent of Democratic Party voters backed Lee, while 88 percent of People Power Party supporters favored Kim, with 5 percent preferring Lee of the New Reform Party.

The poll by Gallup Korea surveyed 1,002 eligible voters aged 18 and older from May 12-13, with more information posted on the National Election Commission website.