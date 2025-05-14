'Building connected, resilient learning community across APEC member economies essential'

SEOGWIPO, Jeju Island — Education leaders and global experts from across the Asia-Pacific region gathered Wednesday on Jeju Island for the 7th APEC Education Ministerial Meeting, opening a high-level dialogue on advancing inclusive and sustainable education in the era of digital transformation.

Hosted by South Korea as the 2025 APEC chair, the meeting brought together some 200 participants, including ministerial delegations from 20 out of 21 APEC member economies. The forum convened for the first time in nine years, with the aim of shaping a shared vision for education systems that can adapt to rapid technological and social change.

According to the joint statement adopted unanimously at the meeting, delegates reaffirmed the key role of education in building prosperity address global challenges such as bridging digital divides.

With the increasing use of technology, such as artificial intelligence technologies, APEC education leaders emphasized the importance of developing human resoures, especially ensuring that all learners aqcuire the knowlege and skills necessary for the future learning.

In a press breifing held after the meeting, Oh Seok-hwan, Vice Education Minister, said the meeting was meaningful in sharing concerns and visions of each countries in implementing AI in classrooms, which will be developed into detailed agendas on how to exchange them and devise ethical regulations through administrative-level meetings.

Ministers also emphasized that developing Al-powered content, modernizing assessment systems and enhancing digital skills among teachers are key areas for collaboration to ensure inclusive, high-quality education across the region.

This year’s meeting is held under the theme: “Bridging Educational Gaps and Promoting Sustainable Growth in the Era of Digital Transformation: Innovate, Connect, Prosper,” aligning with the broader APEC 2025 motto of “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

Acting President and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, in his keynote remarks at the opening ceremony, emphasized the need to close educational gaps and build a sustainable society where people and technology grow together.

Lee highlighted that APEC’s legacy of overcoming crises, from the 1997 Asian financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, must now evolve to address unprecedented challenges such as digital disruption, climate change and demographic shifts.

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Korea’s 5-3-1 Education Reform Plan, a landmark initiative involving cross-sectoral collaboration, Lee said the country’s experience demonstrates how bold policy shifts can guide education over generations. While acknowledging different evaluations of the reforms, he noted that the early visions of globalization and digitalization are now being realized.

"The 118 revolutionary tasks, as a whole, have been an educational compass over the seven administrations," Lee said, noting that while political perspectives may differ, “there is a general consensus that reforms laid the foundation for digitalization and globalization.

He called on APEC members to share challenges and strategies openly, affirming that education does not develop in isolation and that cooperation built on mutual respect and shared practice is the only path toward achieving inclusive learning for all.

The AEMM is expected to yield a joint statement among participating economies reaffirming commitments to addressing educational inequality and promoting collaboration amid technological advancement.