A 40-year-old man is under police investigation for allegedly kidnapping, threatening and emotionally abusing a 13-year-old boy who posted videos of the man's son despite his warnings.

Daejeon Dongbu Police Station said Tuesday that the suspect and his friend are being investigated for illegal confinement and child abuse. The two men allegedly abducted the boy near a middle school in Dong-gu, Daejeon, at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred after the suspect became enraged when the victim reposted a video of his son on social media, despite having previously deleted it at the suspect’s request. While drinking, the suspect shared the incident with a friend, and the two agreed that the boy "should be dealt with." They then abducted the victim and took him to a location under a bridge approximately 6 kilometers from the school.

The two then threatened the boy for 20 minutes with a knife, inflicting physical damage as well. They also allegedly forced both the victim and the suspect’s son, who was present, to smoke cigarettes, threatening to kill them if they refused.

The victim fled the scene and was able to contact the police with help from a passerby. The police apprehended the suspect at around 6:10 p.m. the same day. Authorities also confirmed that the father had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.