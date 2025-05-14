Global commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck announced Wednesday that it has established a strategic joint venture with FMK, a subsidiary of Korea's Hyosung Group, to become the official importer of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Special Trucks and Daimler Buses in Korea.

This partnership aims to elevate the customer experience by combining Daimler Truck’s global expertise with FMK’s strong local market knowledge.

Together, the companies plan to offer industry-leading technology, premium products and a nationwide service network to deliver greater value to Korean customers.

“We’re delighted to welcome FMK and Hyosung Group as joint venture partners,” said Harald Schmid, CEO of Daimler Truck Southeast Asia.

“This collaboration marks a key milestone in strengthening our presence in Korea. With FMK’s deep local expertise, we are confident in delivering long-term value to customers, partners and employees.”

Kim Gwang-chul, CEO of FMK Korea, also expressed pride in taking on the importer role, stating, “With years of experience importing world-class automotive brands, we’re excited to expand into the commercial vehicle sector with Daimler Truck."

"This partnership further solidifies FMK’s position as a leading automotive importer in Korea.”

Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses entered the Korean market in 2003, with Daimler Truck Korea established in 2012. Current offerings include imported mid- and heavy-duty trucks and special-purpose vehicles.

The transition to an importer-based system reflects Daimler Truck’s customer-centric strategy and aligns with its global approach of establishing regional commercial vehicle centers since 2016.

Finalization of the joint venture remains subject to regulatory approval.