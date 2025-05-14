SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novonesis, a world-leading biosolutions company, co-hosted its "Unlocking Value for a Sustainable Future" Partnering Day 2025 in Singapore on May 7 together with Novo Holdings and Flagship Pioneering. The event focused on reshaping the agriculture and food industries through biosolutions and resource recycling. Leaders from food, agri-business, and waste management explored resource optimisation, while industry executives exchanged insights into scaling innovative biosolutions. Investors identified high-growth opportunities in biosolutions and circular economy models for sustainable business impact.

With the global population projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, pressure on food systems and sustainability is growing. Biosolutions offer a path forward using microbes, enzymes, and other technologies. The Partnering Day 2025 provided a platform for leaders in business, capital, and innovation to advance circular, bio-based solutions. Showcasing real-world advances including waste valorisation and resource optimisation, the event highlighted how biosolutions are shaping the future of food and agriculture.

The event opened with a welcome address by Rasmus Bjørnø, Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore, followed by a keynote speech from Anders Spohr, Managing Partner and Head of Planetary Health at Novo Holdings, outlining the strategic role of biosolutions in reshaping agriculture and food systems. Representatives from three hosting companies shared their insights on what roles that biosolutions and capital play along the way to foster a more sustainable future. Lensey Chen, APAC President of Novonesis, Ignacio Martinez, General Partner of Flagship Pioneering, together with esteemed speakers from industry, NGOs as well as academia explored topics such as resource efficiency, the bioeconomy, and the importance of partnerships in accelerating the bio-revolution. Case studies highlighted how companies are using biosolutions to unlock new value streams and drive sustainable growth.

With the planet's resources under growing strain, biosolutions are enabling transformation not just in fields and factories, but across entire value chains. In fields, factories, and homes, they are transforming production by unlocking sustainable protein sources and helping farmers increase efficiency while reducing the use of chemicals, fossil resources, energy, and water. Biosolutions also turn waste into high-value products, enabling economic growth in a sustainable way. Copenhagen Economics Report found that if we made more use of just some biosolutions, we could cut global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 4.3 billion tonnes. That's 8% of total global emissions. For every job created in biotech in general, additional 2 jobs are created across the value chain.

Lensey Chen, APAC President of Novonesis, commented: "We know every customer's needs are unique, our portfolio of biosolutions is the market's broadest, and can be used to expand operations through greater flexibility. This is why partnership is key, I am happy to extend an invitation on behalf of Novonesis as a potential partner, we are here to help take our collaboration to a new level of performance by working together with you."

Deepa Hingorani, Partner and Head of Planetary Health Asia, Novo Holdings added: "The bioeconomy holds exponential potential, and we see partnerships as essential to unlocking it. We hope today marks the beginning of deeper cross-sector collaboration and a shared commitment to shaping a more sustainable future together."

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Novonesis was established in 2024 through the merger of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen—two pioneers in Danish biotechnology. With a portfolio spanning enzymes, microbes, and fermentation-based technologies, the company plays a pivotal role in advancing biosolutions across food, health, agriculture, and sustainability. Partnering Day 2025 reflects Novonesis' ongoing commitment to driving greater impact through innovation, collaboration, and science-based solutions.

About Novonesis

Novonesis is a global company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. In more than 30 industries, our biosolutions are already creating value for millions of consumers and benefitting the planet. Our 10,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

Learn more at www.novonesis.com

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion. www.novoholdings.dk