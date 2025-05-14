At 93 years old, Lee Gil-ya, president of Gachon University, has once again become the subject of widespread admiration online for looking significantly younger than her age, following her appearance in a recent promotional video posted on the university’s official YouTube channel.

In the recent video, Lee sits upright as she addresses students and viewers.

“The era of AI and platform we are entering is defined by the absence of thresholds and boundaries,” she said. “Exceptional students and leading companies alike will choose a platform university brimming with opportunities. Among them, Gachon University will stand as the ultimate platform university.”

Viewers were struck by Lee’s thick hair, smooth skin and youthful energy, which are qualities that make her appear far younger than her actual age.

Many online commenters expressed disbelief.

“Is she a vampire?” one wrote.

“I wouldn’t believe it if someone told me she’s 93,” another said.

“She might be the youngest-looking person in the country,” one comment read.

Born in 1932, Lee also drew attention in 2023 for her vitality and look during Gachon University’s annual festival. Ahead of a performance by Korean pop star Psy, she joined students in doing his signature horse-riding dance from global hit Gangnam Style.

In a past media interview reported by Korean-language daily Herald Business, she said that her secret to looking young is, “I drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day, replace beverages with tea rather than coffee and keep humidifiers on throughout the house.”

“I don’t drink or smoke, I maintain a regular routine and have been receiving regular laser treatment at the dermatology department of Gil Hospital for the past 10 years," she added.