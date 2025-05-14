Two generations of WM Entertainment's boy groups unite

Two WM Entertainment boy groups, B1A4 and ONF, are uniting to thrill K-pop fans in Taiwan.

WM Entertainment announced Wednesday that its representative boy groups B1A4 and ONF will hold the joint concert "B1A4 & ONF Concert Fly With Light" on June 21 at the Taipei International Convention Center.

As two teams with distinct musical identities, B1A4 and ONF are set to perform their signature hits and present a brand-new collaborative stage, heightening fans’ anticipation.

Celebrating the group's 14th debut anniversary this year, B1A4 has captured hearts with tracks like “Good Night,” “What's Happening,” “Solo Day,” “Like a Movie” and “Rewind.” Originally a five-member group, B1A4 currently promotes as a trio consisting of CNU, Sandeul and Gongchan. They successfully held a solo concert in Taipei last November and recently wrapped up their Korean concert "Singularity," continuing their strong connection with fans.

ONF, who debuted in 2017, has carved out a unique identity in the age of easy listening with its catchy and intense tracks such as “We Must Love,” “Sukhumvit Swimming” and “Bye My Monster.” In February, the group topped music charts and shows with “The Stranger,” the lead single from the group's second LP, "ONF: My Identity," proving their steady rise in popularity.

Tickets for the joint concert in Taipei will go on sale at 11 a.m., local time, on May 24 via Ticket Plus.