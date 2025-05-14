With ‘No Genre,’ we will show that we are ‘All Genre,’ says BoyNextDoor

After successfully wrapping up its first world tour, BoyNextDoor returned with new music.

True to its name, the group’s latest album, "No Genre," refuses to be confined to a single style, filled instead with infectious hooks, emotional storytelling and stylish homage to past musical legacies.

At a group interview held in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Monday, six members shared their excitement and creative process behind the album. “Since the album spans so many different genres, we wanted to show just how wide our musical spectrum is. The title is 'No Genre,' but we think of ourselves as 'all genre,'" said Jaehyun.

The lead track, “I Feel Good,” presents a punchy beat and vibrant guitar riffs, delivering a confident message about owning the stage and enjoying the moment. “We started working on it from the beginning with the main track in mind. We wanted it to be powerful but also communicate with the audience,” said Taesan.

Youngest member Woonhak, who participated in the songwriting process, added a clever twist by incorporating a familiar children’s melody, “Repeat after me,” to make the song more universally relatable. “We always aim to create something new and challenging, but also something that connects,” he said.

While the group embraces trends, they also place importance on musical references and homage.

“We have two big goals: to make music that only BoyNextDoor can make, and to create songs that people can really relate to,” said Jaehyun. “For that, sometimes using quotes or paying homage to the past is essential.”

The choreography for “I Feel Good” includes a nod to Michael Jackson’s legendary “Billie Jean.” Leader Sungho noted that older references actually resonate quite well with young audiences as well. “It’s amazing that even younger fans like elementary and middle school students connect with these elements. We’re learning a lot from how they react and engage with our music.”

The group’s recent world tour, "Knock on Vol. 1," proved to be a formative experience. “We grew a lot as a team and as individuals,” Sungho said. “We practiced every part of our past performances from scratch, and through that, we found things we had been missing. That process helped us improve everything from ad-libs to interacting with fans.”

“Concerts have a narrative. Understanding how to build and release energy during a show helped us deepen our musical approach,” added Jaehyun.

When asked to define the group's musical identity, Jaehyun emphasized emotional connection.

“What we value most is what we call the ‘BoyNextDoor vibe.’ Straightforward lyrics, raw emotions, and the way our feelings resonate with listeners. That’s what makes our music special,” he said. “It’s hard to categorize us into a single genre, and I think this album really shows that.”

Looking ahead, BoyNextDoor will be taking the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago this August. For Jaehyun, the experience holds a personal meaning. “It’s a dream stage I’ve wanted to visit since I was young, and now we’re going as performers,” he said, adding that all the members are studying English to better communicate with fans.

Woonhak closed with a bold vision for the future: “Our goal is to make music that every generation can relate to -- and to become the voice of this generation. I think we’re getting closer to that dream.”