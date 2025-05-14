Group kicks off complete-unit activities with rerecorded hits and a special livestream event

Boy band Monsta X marked its 10th year with the release of “Now Project Vol.1" on Wednesday, marking the group’s first full-group album in nearly four years.

According to its agency, Starship Entertainment, the digital album was unveiled at noon and signals the return of Monsta X as a complete unit.

The title “Now” is a nod to the present and a reverse of “Mon,” the prefix in the group’s name, symbolizing a reflection on the group’s identity and timeline.

Debuting in May 2015, with its first EP “Trespass,” Monsta X celebrates exactly 10 years since their debut by reuniting all six members for this special release. The album includes 10 tracks previously released between 2021 and 2023, during which leader Shownu was completing his mandatory military service and unable to participate.

Tracks such as “Rush Hour,” “Love” and “Beautiful Liar” have been rerecorded to feature all six members’ vocals, including recently discharged Hyungwon, who completed his military service Tuesday. Other songs include fan favorites like “Autobahn,” “Ride with U,” “Mercy,” “Love You,” “Lone Ranger,” “Deny” and “It’s Okay.”

All songs have been newly arranged and recorded to reflect the group’s current sound. The members also participated in the songwriting, composing and production, showcasing their musical growth and identity as self-producing idols.

Monsta X is scheduled to host a special livestream on Wednesday at 7 p.m on its official YouTube channel to celebrate the group’s debut anniversary. All six members will appear together to reflect on their journey, interact with fans in real-time and kick off their next chapter.

Known for their intense concepts, strong discography and commanding stage presence, Monsta X has earned its reputation as “trustworthy performers,” with fans trusting the group in both music and performance.