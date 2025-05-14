Only one-third of teachers satifisfied with their jobs; over half thought about quitting within a year

One-third of the teachers in Korea are satisfied with their jobs while over half of them think their profession is not respected by South Korean society, a survey conducted by the federation of teachers' associations nationwide showed Wednesday.

The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations conducted the survey on 8,254 teachers -- from kindergarten to university-level educators -- across the country in commemoration of the annual Teachers' Day on Thursday, which showed 32.7 percent of the respondents were satisfied with being a teacher while another 32.3 percent said they are discontent. The rest said they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied with being a teacher.

When asked if Korean society respects teachers, 64.9 percent said it does not while only 8.9 percent said it does.

The respondents were asked to give a score on how much they are satisfied with being a teacher, to which they gave an average score of 2.9 out of 5.

Due to generally low job satisfaction as a teacher, 58 percent of the respondents said they considered quitting or getting another job in the past year. "Excessive petition and infringement of teachers' rights" was picked by 77.5 percent of the respondents, followed by low wage (57.6 percent)" and "excessive workload (27.2 percent)."

Concerns over teachers' rights violations

Some 56.7 percent of the respondents said their students had violated their rights, while 56 percent said parents of students did it. It was found that 23.3 percent of the respondents received therapy or psychiatric treatment, due to their rights being violated.

There have been rising concern over teachers' rights being violated by students and teachers, particularly in the wake of the 2023 suicide death of an elementary school teacher in Seoul. It was thought that the victim suffered from what was alleged to be harassment by some of the parents, although no criminal charges were pressed in relation to this claim.

The KFTA conducted the same survey in October 2023, three months after the incident, which showed that 68.4 percent of the respondents were not satisfied with their jobs while only 13.2 percent were. It also showed that 87 percent of the respondents considered quitting or getting a new job within the past year.

While not as significant as two years ago, studies indicate substantial infringement of teachers' rights persist. Another KFTA survey conducted earlier this month showed that 67.7 percent of the teachers had students curse at them, while another 22.9 percent said they were actually assaulted by the students.

Last month, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education launched an investigation into a claim that a high school senior assaulted a teacher on the face, after the teachers told him not to use his phone in class. It was reported on Tuesday that the student is to be transferred to another school and subject to mandated therapy, while the victim and other teachers in the school will also receive therapy treatment.