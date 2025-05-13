Tech giant enters ultra-slim race amid rising pressure from Chinese rivals

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge -- its slimmest Galaxy S smartphone -- further expanding the latest Galaxy S25 lineup with a device that combines ultra-slim design with powerful artificial intelligence capabilities.

Under the theme “Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond Slim,” the tech giant introduced the new device through an online event at 9 a.m. via its official website and other social media platforms.

The Edge has a width of just 5.8 millimeters, thinner than the Galaxy S25 (7.2 mm), the Galaxy S25 Plus (7.6 mm) and the S25 Ultra (8.2 mm). It weighs 163 grams, slightly heavier than the S25’s 162g.

“Galaxy S25 Edge transcends the boundaries of ultra-slim technology and revolutionizes the user experience,” said Roh Tae-moon, acting head of the device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics. “It represents a perfect harmony between design excellence and engineering mastery, establishing a new category within the industry.”

Despite its slim and light form, the Edge model maintains superior durability and functionality, according to the company.

The phone’s front is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a next-generation material with stronger crack and scratch resistance. A titanium frame and water and dust resistance ensure resilience in diverse environments.

It boasts a 200-megapixel high-resolution wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, along with enhanced autofocus for macro photography. Night photography is enhanced with a pixel size 40 percent larger than that of the standard S25 and S25 Plus models, allowing more light capture and producing sharper low-light photos.

The device runs on the Galaxy-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, co-developed with Qualcomm, which is optimized for on-device AI processing.

The Galaxy S25 Edge comes in three colors -- titanium silver, titanium jet black and titanium ice blue.

Preorders begin Wednesday and run through Tuesday, with the official release set for May 23 in Korea and China.

Prices range from 1.5 million won to 1.64 million won ($1,060 to $1,200) depending on the storage capacity. The Galaxy S25 Edge is also available via the New Galaxy AI Subscription Club. Monthly subscription fees start at 5,900 won, with options for 12- or 24-month plans.

As Chinese manufacturers ramp up competition in the foldable and ultra-slim smartphone market, Samsung is betting on technological maturity and user experience as its key differentiators.

“We’re not just competing for slimness,” said Kang Min-seok, head of the smartphone product planning team. “We're actively developing various form factors that enhance the overall user experience and product completeness.”

Kang also noted that the Galaxy S25 Edge is slated for release in over 30 countries. It will be launched in key cities across Asia, North America and Europe.

Lim Sung-taek, vice president in charge of domestic sales, said, “We are starting with major cities in Korea, the US, China and the UK, and determining rollout schedules based on supply chains, technical specifications for each region and strategic partnerships.”

While Samsung did not disclose specific sales targets for the new smartphone model, the company voiced confidence in its market performance.

“It’s a remarkably innovative product, both in software and hardware,” said Lim. “We expect substantial sales, particularly driven by strong interest among consumers between teenagers and in their 30s."