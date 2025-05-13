BANGKOK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets, in collaboration with key public and private sector players in the automotive industry, is set to host MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025, a major expansion of the highly successful Electric Vehicle Asia event, which has run for over a decade. The event aims to accelerate the transition to next-generation mobility—including electric vehicles (EVs), smart mobility, and clean energy solutions—under the theme "Shaping the Regional Innovation Hub for Sustainable Mobility." It will serve as a strategic platform to position Thailand as the region's center for sustainable mobility innovation, fostering business opportunities, investment, and energy transition within the Thai automotive industry, in line with international standards. The show will take place from 2–4 July 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yossapong Laoonual, Assistant to the President for Sustainability and Head of the Mobility and Vehicle Technology Research Center (MOVE) at King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), stated: "In the face of global transformation, modern mobility technologies go beyond just electric vehicles (EVs). They encompass intelligent systems aligned with the CASE concept—Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric. At the MOVE Research Center, we are committed to advancing research and development through cross-sector collaboration—government, private sector, academia, and civil society—to support the shift toward sustainable mobility and the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. We also strive to elevate Thai businesses to a globally competitive level.

This year, we are honored to support MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025 (MTAB) and to co-host the Future MOVE Forum, a regional knowledge-sharing platform that brings together global experts to explore key topics such as the integration of EVs with energy grids, hydrogen vehicles and infrastructure, connected and autonomous transportation systems, and next-generation mobility services and ecosystems. We believe MTAB not only offers a space to learn and exchange innovations but also marks the beginning of collaborative efforts to steer Thailand and the region toward a sustainable mobility future."

Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager of Informa Markets – Thailand, added: "For over a decade, we have led the organization of Southeast Asia's premier electric vehicle technology show. Rebranding the event as MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok (MTAB) marks a pivotal evolution to broaden our focus and cover all facets of future mobility technologies, including smart infrastructure, autonomous systems, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), software, and cybersecurity.

This year's theme, 'Shaping the Regional Innovation Hub for Sustainable Mobility,' underscores our mission to position Thailand as a comprehensive hub for automotive innovation in Asia. A key strength of MTAB is our long-standing partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), a core co-organizer. Together, we're also co-hosting the iEVTech Conference, an international platform for updating trends and innovations in the industry. Additional forums include the Future MOVE Forum, ASEAN EV Round Table, and EVAT Tech Forum, covering every dimension of mobility innovation and sustainable transportation.

The event will feature over 250 leading automotive tech brands, such as 24M, ROBERT BOSCH, BYD, FUJITSU, TOSHIBA, TESLA ENERGY, and TRUMPF, as well as international pavilions from China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom—reinforcing MTAB 2025's role as a gateway to new opportunities for Asia's mobility industry. We anticipate more than 32,000 visitors from 65 countries worldwide, solidifying this event as a key platform in advancing Thailand's potential as a center for intelligent and sustainable transportation innovation in the region."

Transform the Future of Mobility at MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025 will be held alongside ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)—the region's largest renewable energy technology exhibition—creating a powerful synergy between clean energy and sustainable mobility innovation. Join us from 2–4 July 2025 at QSNCC, Bangkok, and stay updated or register to attend at www.mobilitytechasia-bkk.com.

