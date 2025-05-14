이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

<고려, 존중, 칭찬, 무시>

1. acclaim [əkléim] 찬사를 보내다

‘찬사를 보내다’ 혹은 ‘찬사’라는 뜻이며, 특히 critically acclaimed는 ‘평론가들의 호평을 받는’이라는 말이다.

The director generally receives critical acclaim for her films, but commercial success continues to elude her.

그 여성 감독은 작품에 대해서는 대개 평론가들의 호평을 받지만 상업적인 성공은 계속 거두지 못하고 있다.

● 비틀스의 <페퍼상사> 앨범은 록음악의 고전으로 칭송 받는다.

The Beatles’ album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, is an acclaimed rock classic.

2. acquiesce [æ̀kwiés] 동의하다, 묵인하다

ac(ad, to)+quiesce(quiet)로 구성된 단어다. ‘조용히 있다’에서 유래하여 ‘받아들이다’, ‘순응하다’라는 의미가 되었고, 더 나아가 ‘동의하다’, ‘따르다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The SWAT team refused to acquiesce to the bank robber's demands and held their position outside the bank.

경찰 특공대는 은행 강도의 요구를 받아들이지 않고 은행 밖에서 자신의 위치를 지키고 있었다.

● 나는 발레를 보여 달라는 여자 친구의 요구를 결국 수용했다.

I finally acquiesced to my girlfriend’s demand that I take her to the ballet.

3. belittle [bilítl] 무시하다, 과소평가하다

말 그대로 ‘하찮게(little) 취급하다’에서 유래하여 ‘무시하다’라는 의미를 지닌다.

The media belittled the director's award by arguing that this year's crop of films was historically poor.

언론은 올해 개봉한 영화의 수가 다른 때보다 부족했다고 주장하며 그 감독의 수상을 과소평가했다.

● 로버트의 못된 급우들은 그가 말을 더듬는다고 무시하며 괴롭혔다.

Robert’s cruel classmates belittled and bullied him because of his stutter.

4. conform [kənfɔ́ːrm] 순응하다

con(together)+form으로 구성된 단어다. ‘같은 형태를 띠도록 한다’라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘순응하다’라는 뜻이 되었다. ‘순응’은 conformity라고 한다.

The head of human resources reminded the new hires that they must try to conform to the policies and procedures listed in the employee handbook.

인사팀장은 신입사원들에게 회사 생활 지침서에 있는 정책과 절차를 따르기 위해 노력해야 한다는 점을 상기시켰다.

● 10대 시절에 나는 부모님과 선생님이 정한 엄격한 기준에 순응하기를 거부했다.

As a teenager, I refused to conform to the rigid standards placed on me by my parents and teachers.

5. deference [défərəns] 존경, 경의, 따름

defer에는 ‘연기하다’라는 뜻과 ‘윗사람의 결정을 따르다’라는 뜻이 있다. 후자의 경우 defer to의 형태로 쓴다. deference는 defer의 명사형이며, 나이가 많거나 지위가 높은 사람에 대한 경의를 의미한다.

As a sign of deference and respect, Koreans use both hands when presenting an object to the elderly.

존경과 경의의 표현으로 한국 사람들은 연장자에게 물건을 줄 때 두 손을 사용한다.

● 어른을 공경하는 마음으로 나는 지하철에서 자리를 어르신께 양보했다.

I gave up my seat on the subway to the old man out of deference.

6. disdain [disdéin] 업신여기다

다른 사람이나 사물이 열등하다고 생각하고 업신여긴다는 의미다.

Michael's disdain for politics was so strong that he avoided watching 24-hour cable news networks at all costs.

마이클은 정치를 너무 경멸해서 어떤 일이 있어도 24시간 케이블 뉴스 채널은 피했다.

● 보수적인 유교 사회에서 여성들은 무시당했다.

Women were disdained in conservative Confucian society.

7. disregard [dìsriɡɑ́ːrd] 무시하다

dis(not)+regard(고려하다)로 구성되어 ‘무시하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. ignore도 무시한다는 뜻이지만, 예컨대 ‘먼저 보낸 메일은 잘못 보낸 것이니 무시해달라’는 문장에서처럼 ‘고려 대상에서 제외해달라’는 의미일 때는 disregard를 써서 표현할 수 있다.

My supervisor told me that he would disregard any e-mails sent to him while he was on vacation.

내 상사는 휴가 중에 그가 받는 모든 이메일은 무시할 것이라고 말했다.

● 학부모들은 교실에 감시카메라를 설치하는 것은 학생들의 사생활을 전혀 고려하지 않는 일이라 생각했다.

Parents thought that installing surveillance cameras in classrooms is a complete disregard for student privacy.

8. downplay [dáunplèi] 무시하다

‘실제보다 못하게(down) 보이도록 하다(play)’라는 의미에서 유래한 단어로, ‘무시하다’, ‘경시하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

In order to become a proficient golfer, one cannot downplay the significance of proper instruction and dedication to practice.

유능한 골프 선수가 되기 위해서는 올바른 지도와 꾸준한 연습의 중요성을 무시해서는 안 된다.

● 한국인들도 테러의 위협을 경시해서는 안 된다.

Koreans also should not downplay the threat terrorism poses.