영어와 우리말의 큰 차이는 단어 위치가 다른 것이다. 각종 영어 시험에 적용되는 각 품사의 위치와 기본 문법을 이해하기 쉽게 정리해보자!

⊙ 명사 (Noun)

명사는 사람, 장소, 사물, 개념을 나타냅니다. 다음과 같은 위치에서 자주 출제된다:

(1) 관사 + 명사

관사는 명사 앞에서 수를 한정하거나 특정 대상을 지칭한다.

예문:The schedule for the CEO's visit to Seoul has just been finalized.

Tip: 관사(a, an, the)는 항상 명사 앞에 온다.

(2) 소유격 + 명사

소유격은 ‘~의’를 나타내며 명사를 꾸며준다.

예문:Her presentation on market trends was very informative.

Tip: his, her, their, your 등 소유격 다음에는 명사가 온다.

(3) 형용사 + 명사 + 전치사구

형용사와 전치사구는 명사를 수식한다.

예문:They discussed the new strategy for overseas expansion during the meeting.

Tip: 전치사구(for, of 등)는 명사를 뒤에서 수식한다.

(4) 동사 + 명사 (목적어)

타동사는 목적어로 명사를 필요로 한다.

예문:The board approved the budget for next quarter.

(5) 전치사 + (동)명사

전치사 뒤에는 명사 또는 동명사가 온다.

예문:After graduating, she started her first job at a tech startup.

(6) 전치사 + 동명사 + 명사

동명사 뒤에는 목적어 명사가 필요한 경우가 많다.

예문:Instead of renting an office space, they decided to work remotely.

⊙ 형용사 (Adjective)

형용사는 명사나 주어의 상태를 설명한다.

(1) 형용사 + 명사

예문:The company launched a digital platform for customer support.

(2) 2형식 동사 + 형용사

be, become, seem, remain, stay 등 뒤에는 형용사가 와서 주어의 상태를 설명한다.

예문:The staff remained optimistic about the new product launch.

(3) make + 목적어 + 형용사

이 구조에서 형용사는 목적어의 상태를 설명한다.

예문:The manager made the process simpler for new employees.

(4) 부사 + 형용사

예문:This is an incredibly useful app for language learners.

⊙ 부사 (Adverb)

부사는 동사, 형용사, 다른 부사, 문장 전체를 수식합니다.

(1) 주어 + 부사 + 동사

예문:She confidently presented her idea during the meeting.

(2) 주어 + 자동사 + 부사

예문:The intern works diligently on every task.

(3) 관사 + 부사 + 형용사 + 명사

예문:We need a highly skilled technician for this role.

(4) 동사 + 부사 + 부사

예문:He speaks surprisingly fluently for someone who just started learning English.

(5) 부사 + 전치사 + 명사

예문:They mainly advertise their services through social media.