AMD’s next-gen server CPU standard signals ties with Samsung

The latest announcement of US logic chip designer AMD’s next-generational processor standard for data center servers indicates that a collaboration with South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is imminent.This comes as AMD’s chip architecture in the making is to be compatible with the groundbreaking Samsung-backed memory standard Compute Express Link, in order for the chip platform to go full throttle.AMD hinted at heterogeneous computing by opening up to industry standards such as CXL for its latest fourth-generation Infinity Architecture, one of the pillars comprising AMD’s CDNA 3 architecture-based data center server products.The CDNA 3 architecture, which AMD aims to launch in 2023, is expected to show five times stronger performance than the current CDNA 2 standard, making the server chipset more suitable for processing massive data workloads for the metaverse, artificial intelligence and big data.AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster said during the Financial Analyst Day last week that the new data center chip architecture “allows a unified, coherent, shared memory across a host of external devices” to pursue efficiency in data processing, adding the architecture will support CXL 2.0 and is extensible to CXL 3.0 standard.This draws attention to a range of chip players in the CXL ecosystem for heterogeneous memory systems, including Samsung Electronics.The heterogeneous memory system is considered an alternative to the single memory-based system under the double data rate standard, which Samsung claimed to have limited memory capacity scaling to within the tens of terabytes range.Samsung has unveiled memory modules that allow an expanded short-term memory capacity to be shared and interconnected with processor chips.Samsung’s announcement has shown that it is ready to deploy the most advanced CXL-based memory expanders -- the 512-gigabyte CXL Memory Expander 2.0 that is poised for sampling in the third quarter this year.The upcoming product is believed to feature four times the memory capacity and one-fifth the system latency compared to the CXL-based memory module, which Samsung launched for the first time in the industry last year.“The semiconductor industry will definitely need a greater memory scalability and capacity,” said Kim Yang-paeng, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.“It is great to see the next-generational architecture coming forward with the industry still in the works to adopt the most-advanced double data rate 5 memory standard.”Samsung declined to comment on the road map for the launch of its memory module product with AMD.