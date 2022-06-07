 Back To Top
National

Defector group claims to have sent balloons carrying COVID-19 medicine to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2022 - 22:09       Updated : Jun 7, 2022 - 22:09
North Korean military personnel serving in the medical sector distribute medicine to ordinary people, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on June 4, 2022. (Yonhap)
North Korean military personnel serving in the medical sector distribute medicine to ordinary people, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on June 4, 2022. (Yonhap)


A North Korean defector group said Tuesday it sent balloons carrying masks and COVID-19 medicines across the border earlier this week to help people there, while the Seoul government asked activists to refrain from such a campaign that may have a negative impact on regional stability.

Twenty big balloons filled with 20,000 pieces of masks, 15,000 Tylenol pills and 30,000 vitamin C pills were floated between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday from Pocheon, north of Seoul, Fighters for a Free North Korea said in a press release. It remains unconfirmed whether the materials have landed on the North‘s soil as intended.

The South’s unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs reiterated a call for refraining from such a move, calling it a violation of the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act.

Under the ban, violators are subject to up to three years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won (US$23,700). The North has angrily responded to acts by activists here of sending balloons mainly carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and portable radios.

“We fully understand the group‘s efforts to help North Koreans, but as the government is seeking inter-Korean health care cooperation, we have publicly urged them on numerous occasions to refrain (from launching), considering what will be of real help to the North Koreans,” a ministry official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. (Yonhap) 

