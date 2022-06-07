Korea, Ukraine discuss post-war reconstruction in closed-door meeting

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Senik enters the Foreign Ministry building in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Tuesday, to meet with Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon. (Yonhap)
Senior foreign affairs officials of South Korea and Ukraine met privately to discuss the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, officials said Tuesday.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Senik, who arrived in Seoul on Monday, to discuss humanitarian aid to Ukraine and cooperation for post-war reconstruction.
It is the first time that a high-level Ukrainian official made a public visit to Korea since the Russian invasion in February.
Senik, who plans to stay in Korea until Wednesday, came to Seoul to meet government officials and businessmen to find ways to rebuild the country after the war.
Prior to the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We plan to exchange opinions on the situation in Ukraine and discuss ways to cooperate between the two countries in areas such as trade, investment and development.”
Considering the difficulty of importing Russian fossil fuels, Ukraine has sought support for electric vehicles from South Korea and post-war recovery projects such as housing construction.
Meanwhile, Korean delegations from the ruling party and Foreign Ministry have gone to Ukraine, where they are discussing regional restoration, bilateral cooperation, joint projects and support for refugees. The delegation, led by People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok, is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before returning home Thursday.
Zelenskyy is predicted to meet with the delegation and ask President Yoon Suk-yeol to attend the Ukraine Reform Conference to be held in Lugano, Switzerland on July 4-5.
It is possible that the possibility of South Korea’s support for arms provision will be discussed at a meeting with the delegation. However, there is skepticism on whether the Korean government will provide weapons. The previous administration had refused such requests.
In April, before Yoon’s inauguration, the Ministry of National Defense said in response to Ukraine’s request for support for anti-aircraft weapons systems, “We explained our position (to the Ukraine side) that support for lethal weapons systems is limited in consideration of our security situation.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)