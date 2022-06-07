 Back To Top
Business

SPC Group acquires French restaurant chain Lina's

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2022 - 11:27       Updated : Jun 7, 2022 - 11:27
This photo provided by SPC Group shows Lina's in France. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by SPC Group shows Lina's in France. (Yonhap)

South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group said Tuesday it has acquired French restaurant chain Lina's to ramp up its global business.

SPC Group, operator of bakery chain Paris Baguette, said its European holding company SPC Euro bought a 100 percent stake in Lina's Developpement, the owner and operator of the restaurant chain that offers sandwiches, salads and specialty coffees.

Lina's, founded in 1989 in Paris, is operating in three countries: South Korea, Columbia and Lebanon.

SPC has been running the South Korean operations since 2002.

Based on the expected synergy the acquisition is expected to create, SPC said it would expand its presence in the European market and enter the North American and Southeast Asian markets.

The company also said it will capitalize on Lina's expertise and know-how to further develop new bread and salad menu items to introduce them in its popular bakery chain Paris Baguette worldwide.

SPC Group has been pushing to beef up its global business.

It operates approximately 430 stores of Paris Baguette in seven countries, including the United States, China, France and several Asian countries.

Last month, it opened three additional Paris Baguette stores in Indonesia, bringing the total to seven in the country, which it entered in 2021.

SPC also operates premium burger chain Shake Shack in South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia.

The company said it would continue making aggressive investment and targeting more acquisitions going forward. (Yonhap)

