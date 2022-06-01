 Back To Top
National

Ruling party winning in 10 districts, democratic in 4: exit poll

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 20:19       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:30
A citizen is voting for local and by-election on Wednesday. Yonhap
A citizen is voting for local and by-election on Wednesday. Yonhap

The ruling People Power Party appeared set for wins across the country in races for major metropolitan and provincial government leadership, with exit polls giving the party the lead in 10 of 17 territories.

According to exit polls conducted by the country’s three major broadcast companies -- SBS, KBS and MBC -- 10 districts including Seoul favored candidates from the People Power Party, while candidates from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea had the upper hand in four.

The candidates were seen as running neck and neck in Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and Sejong. In all three, the ruling party candidate polled ahead by a slim margin.

Since they started conducting exit polls in 2002, the three major broadcast companies’ predictions have maintained a 100 percent accuracy rate. However, early voting and votes from COVID-19 patients could potentially influence the result.

By Lee Jung-Youn (goldfish3845@heraldcorp.com)
