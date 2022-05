LG Display said Wednesday that media artist Refik Anadol’s “An Important Memory for Humanity,” a non-fungible token work of art on its transparent OLED display, recently raked in $6.2 million at auction. LG is the sole producer of a large-size transparent OLED display that boasts glass-like clarity to be used across industries, including digital art.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com