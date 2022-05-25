 Back To Top
[Video] Why I left everything behind to do stand-up comedy in Spain

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : May 25, 2022 - 10:11       Updated : May 25, 2022 - 10:43
The Korea Herald
The Korea Herald


What makes your heart beat?
Would you give up your stable life for something adventurous?
For Kim Byung-sun, the first-ever Korean comedian to stage Spain’s Got Talent, it’s not a matter of question. “Life itself is already rocky and unstable. Better just enjoy it!” Now a YouTuber with over 630 thousand followers, he gave up everything he had and went to Spain, a completely foreign country to do standup comedy.
Come and be inspired by his story!

Video by Team Konnect
Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)
Park Sun-yeong (psyworld0710@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Su-hyeon (suhyeon0323@heraldcorp.com)

