[Video] Why I left everything behind to do stand-up comedy in Spain



What makes your heart beat?

Would you give up your stable life for something adventurous?

For Kim Byung-sun, the first-ever Korean comedian to stage Spain’s Got Talent, it’s not a matter of question. “Life itself is already rocky and unstable. Better just enjoy it!” Now a YouTuber with over 630 thousand followers, he gave up everything he had and went to Spain, a completely foreign country to do standup comedy.

Come and be inspired by his story!



Video by Team Konnect

