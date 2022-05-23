 Back To Top
Business

SK Bioscience wins $31.3m deal to supply chickenpox vaccines to Latin America

By Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2022 - 13:39       Updated : May 23, 2022 - 13:39
This photo provided by SK Bioscience Co. shows the company's chickenpox vaccine SKY Varicella. (SK Bioscience Co.)
This photo provided by SK Bioscience Co. shows the company's chickenpox vaccine SKY Varicella. (SK Bioscience Co.)

South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. said Monday it has secured a $31.3 million deal from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to supply chickenpox vaccines to Latin American countries.

SK Bioscience said it has recently delivered its first batch of shipments of SKY Varicella, the company's chickenpox vaccine introduced in 2018, to Central and South American countries through PAHO.

SK Bioscience said it won the deal from PAHO in February.

PAHO is an international public health agency working to improve the health standards of the people of the Americas. It is part of the United Nations system, serving as the regional office for the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In 2019, SK Bioscience's SKY Varicella received its prequalification (PQ) from the WHO, a requirement to become a supplier to PAHO and other international organizations. (Yonhap)

