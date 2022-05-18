Samsung Electronics reigns as best-run firm in S. Korea in 2021

Global tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. was ranked as the best-managed company among South Korea's top 500 businesses in 2021 to retain the top spot for three years running, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

Samsung, the world's top memory chip and smartphone maker, obtained 766.9 out of 800 points in an assessment of high growth, investment, global competitiveness, job creation and four other categories, the highest among the leading firms by sales, according to CEO Score.

Samsung clinched the No. 1 post as it received high marks in four categories -- high growth, investment, global competitiveness and job creation.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Cp. placed second with 734 points as the company was rated "excellent" in terms of high growth, transparent governance and job creation.

Internet titan Naver came in third with 721 points after getting high marks in transparent governance and gender equality.

Other firms that received high ratings in last year's assessment include steel giant POSCO Holdings, pharmaceutical maker Samsung Biologics, cosmetics giant AmorePacific and top mobile carrier SK Telecom.

CEO Score has been assessing the management of those leading companies in Asia's fourth-largest economy since 2017. (Yonhap)