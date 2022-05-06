 Back To Top
S. Korea experienced second warmest April on record

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : May 6, 2022 - 11:46
In this file photo, children cool off on a beach in the southeastern city of Pohang on April 24, 2022, when the temperature was unusually high. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, children cool off on a beach in the southeastern city of Pohang on April 24, 2022, when the temperature was unusually high. (Yonhap)

Last month ranked as the second warmest April on record in the nation, the weather agency said Friday.

Data compiled by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) showed the average temperature last month was 13.8 C, the second highest for April since nationwide record-keeping began in 1973.

It was 1.7 degrees above the 30-year average of 12.1 C.

The average daytime high was 20.4 C, the fourth highest ever, and the average overnight low was 7.5 C, the third highest on record.

The warm weather came as the nation was frequently affected by high atmospheric pressure from China and warm southerly winds, the agency said.

Due to global warming, the average temperature of April rose 0.6 degrees over the 49 years from 1973 to 2021 and 0.3 degrees over the past decade, the KMA said.

Meanwhile, nationwide precipitation last month was 60mm, 29.7mm less than the 30-year average. The number of rainy days was 5.6 days, 2.8 days below the 30-year average and the fifth lowest ever. (Yonhap)

