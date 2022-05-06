 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
National

US Senate unanimously approves Goldberg as new ambassador to S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : May 6, 2022 - 11:25
Philip Goldberg, nominee for new US ambassador to South Korea, is seen testifying in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Services in Washington on April 6, 2022 in this image captured from the committee's website. (Senate Committee on Foreign Services)
Philip Goldberg, nominee for new US ambassador to South Korea, is seen testifying in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Services in Washington on April 6, 2022 in this image captured from the committee's website. (Senate Committee on Foreign Services)

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The US Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat, as new US ambassador to South Korea.

The confirmation came as Seoul and Washington seek to reinforce their alliance for stronger deterrence against North Korea's evolving military threats -- an issue likely to figure prominently in the upcoming summit between President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and President Joe Biden slated for May 21.

Goldberg, who had served as ambassador to Colombia since 2019, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, the highest diplomatic rank in US foreign service.

He has undertaken various key posts at the State Department, including ambassadorship in the Philippines and Bolivia and the assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research.

The ambassador also worked as coordinator for the Implementation of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009-2010 -- a period when he built his expertise on the recalcitrant regime.

The coordinator position was to ensure the enforcement of sanctions slapped in the aftermath of the North's second underground nuclear test in 2009.

His past dealings with those sanctions created an image of him as a hard-liner on Pyongyang.

During last month's Senate confirmation hearing, Goldberg referred to the North as a "rogue regime" and advocated for the North's "comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID)."

The Biden administration has refrained from using the expression CVID in an apparent move to pave the way for reengagement with the North, as the regime has balked at the term.

But Goldberg is also known to have shown a flexible stance in 2009 on the possible resumption of tours to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast and its border city of Kaesong, saying the resumption is unrelated to UNSC sanctions.

Goldberg will replace Harry Harris, who stepped down early last year when President Biden took office.

The ambassador earned a Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in Journalism from Boston University. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114