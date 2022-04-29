Genesis GV70 rated above BMW X3, Lexus RX350

Genesis GV70 (Hyundai Motor)
The Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport was rated as the best sports utility vehicle by Car and Driver, an American auto magazine, outpacing BMW X3 M40i and the Lexus RX350 F Sport, Hyundai Motor said Friday.
Car and Driver evaluated these three cars based on four categories including vehicle, powertrain, chassis, and experience.
Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport took the throne with a total score of 213 out of 240, followed by BMW X3 which scored 205, and Lexus RX350 178.
The new luxury compact crossover under Genesis brand was able to gain a competitive edge over the two other cars by earning a high score of 91 in the vehicle category which includes evaluation of driver comfort, ergonomics, and interior and exterior styling.
“Genesis did its homework and turned in a winner. Beautiful design throughout, solid performance, punches above its class,” explained Car and Driver.
GV70 has previously been titled the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the year and the best overall SUV in this year’s AutoTrade Awards.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)