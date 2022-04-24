K-pop rookie aespa makes historic live stage debut at Coachella

K-pop girl group aespa performs during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Saturday. (Ivan Meneses’ pictures provided courtesy of S.M. Entertainment)

Rookie K-pop girl group aespa made their grand debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the world’s biggest music events, where they gave a live performance of an unreleased new song.



The quartet -- Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning -- took to the stage Saturday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. They opened their segment of the night with subtitle track “aenergy” and kept the crowd roaring with their biggest hits, “Black Mamba,” “Next Level” and “Savage,” before hitting the climax with the premiere performance of “Life’s Too Short,” which, according to the girl group, sings about “staying true to oneself because life is too short to hate.”



Donning sparkling black and white dresses, the bandmates belted out in English, “I’m doing me regardless and I don’t care what you say about it. And it doesn’t matter if you like it or not, I‘m having all this fun. So why would I ever stop?”



“Some people are so mean, all behind a phone screen. But we’re trying to live our lives, why you gotta be so vicious? Just be about your business instead of getting up in mine. You need to get away, because life’s too short,” they continued, over the screams and applause from festivalgoers.



Not much information has been revealed about the new song, but from what’s been unveiled, the song is a new anthem from the quartet, performed in English on Saturday just for the Coachella audience. Although unconfirmed by the agency, the song is anticipated to be included in the act’s upcoming album.



Saturday’s short yet historic Coachella debut by aespa is more significant, as the night marked the group’s first performance in front of a live audience since their debut in November 2020. Life’s too short, indeed for these girls to wait long for their goals.







K-pop girl group aespa performs during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Saturday. (Ivan Meneses’ pictures provided courtesy of S.M. Entertainment)