[Well-curated weekend] Up for some indoor sports? How about plant-watching and coffee-tasting?

Sikmulsung Dosan, a showroom and cafe located in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Looking to grow your own greens this spring, but don’t know how?



Sikmulsung Dosan, a cafe and showroom that presents indoor farming methods, is the place to visit.



Located near Dosan Park in a fashionable Gangnam-gu neighborhood of luxury fashion houses, Sikmulsung Dosan serves salad bowls, coffee and other beverages made using vegetables grown in the store’s own indoor farm.



Customers can peek at the vegetable cultivation room, where plants are grown under a controlled environment regardless of the weather outside.





Vegetables are grown in Sikmulsung Dosan’s vertical farm. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Your orders are brought to you via a conveyor belt installed over the bar counter.



A collection of Sikmulsung Dosan goods are on display by the window. They include basic do-it-yourself planting kits with detailed instructions. Various plant nutritional supplements as well as fresh meal kits can also be bought.



“Smart farming has certainly become a buzzword, but not many are familiar with the concept yet. We opened this showroom at the city center last year, with hopes to inspire younger generations to become interested in the concept of vertical farming,” said a Sikmulsung Dosan promotion staff member at the showroom.





Greens grown and served at Sikmulsung Dosan (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

If you are a fan of modern interiors and design, the cafe is a good place to look around. Under the concept of another planet, most of the installations are made of stainless steel -- providing a visual contrast and highlighting the natural green colors of the plants.



Sikmulsung Dosan operates daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Plant kits can also be ordered online through its official website.





Climbing activity at the Adventure Zone of Sports Monster (Sports Monster)

Challenge yourself with indoor sports



For those wishing to have an indoor game and sports experience, a visit to Sports Monster at Starfield Hanam in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, might be a perfect solution.



Located on the fourth and top floors of South Korea’s largest shopping mall complex, Sports Monster offers various activities divided into four zones: Basic, Exciting, Adventure and Digital.



The center is located some 10 minutes by foot from Hanam Geomdansan Station Exit No. 1 on Subway Line 5.



From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the space invites visitors of all ages above 120 centimeters in height.



Tickets are priced at 25,000 won and 20,000 won for adult and teenagers, respectively.



Upon admission, visitors receive wristbands and can enjoy the different facilities for a maximum of two hours.





The indoor basketball court at Sports Monster (Sports Monster)

The band can be used to play games at Sports Monster and informs you of the time remaining. An additional fee of 1,000 won is charged every 10 minutes once the maximum two hours are over.



From ball sports and shooting games to climbing and slides, Sports Monster presents a chance to enjoy indoor sports and challenge yourself to some extreme activities.



While special equipment or gear aren’t required, visitors may want to change into a T-shirt and comfortable pants.



Make sure to bring some cash to use the locker room and the vending machines.





