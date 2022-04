South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by US software giant Microsoft Corp. to buy leading US game developer Activision Blizzard.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the merger of the two US firms could hurt competition in the online game market.

In January, Microsoft announced a plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, and it asked the FTC last week to review its proposed takeover for approval. (Yonhap)