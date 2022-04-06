 Back To Top
National

High-ranking prosecutor close to Yoon cleared of charges in blackmail case

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2022 - 20:04       Updated : Apr 6, 2022 - 20:04

In this file photo, prosecutor Han Dong-hoon appears at the Seoul Western District Court to attend a trial as a witness on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, prosecutor Han Dong-hoon appears at the Seoul Western District Court to attend a trial as a witness on Jan. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor considered a close associate of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, was cleared Wednesday of attempted coercion charges in a highly-watched blackmail case involving a liberal television commentator, officials said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office cleared the charges for Han, vice head of the Judicial Research & Training Institute, on the grounds of insufficient evidence, about two years after the probe was launched.

Han was accused of being involved in the purported blackmailing of a jailed businessperson into leaking alleged corrupt acts by Rhyu Si-min, a popular pro-Moon Jae-in government commentator and former health minister, to a TV reporter. The reporter was indicted and later acquitted of charges of coercing the businessperson to reveal Rhyu’s unlawful deeds by bragging about his close ties with Han.

The investigation team has reported to the chief of the Seoul prosecution, Lee Jung-soo, on the outcome of its probe, concluding Han should be cleared of the charges. Wednesday‘s decision came after Lee’s final approval on the probe result. (Yonhap)

