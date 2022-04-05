 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Artist Woosung to release all-English EP ‘Moth’ next month

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 5, 2022 - 13:45       Updated : Apr 5, 2022 - 13:45
Korean American singer-songwriter Woosung (Transparent Arts)
Korean American singer-songwriter Woosung (Transparent Arts)
Korean American singer-songwriter Woosung will release an all-English language EP titled “Moth” next month, according to Transparent Arts.

The upcoming EP will include four tracks written and produced by the artist that encapsulate the theme of moth.

“Moth” will be released May 13 via global music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The music video will be available on Woosung’s official YouTube channel.

“This album is for the people that show their true beauty when the light shines on them,” Woosung said.

Woosung, known for his raspy vocals, is a vocalist and electric guitarist of Korean rock indie band the Rose. The band was named among the New K-Pop Artists to Watch by Billboard.

Woosung debuted solo in 2019 with the EP “Wolf,” which has garnered nearly 20 million views on YouTube. Woosung also lent his voice to the original soundtrack of JTBC drama series “Itaewon Class” in 2020.

Woosung is currently on a US tour as the opening act for Korean hip-hop group Epik High.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114