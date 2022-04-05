Artist Woosung to release all-English EP ‘Moth’ next month

Korean American singer-songwriter Woosung (Transparent Arts)
Korean American singer-songwriter Woosung will release an all-English language EP titled “Moth” next month, according to Transparent Arts.
The upcoming EP will include four tracks written and produced by the artist that encapsulate the theme of moth.
“Moth” will be released May 13 via global music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The music video will be available on Woosung’s official YouTube channel.
“This album is for the people that show their true beauty when the light shines on them,” Woosung said.
Woosung, known for his raspy vocals, is a vocalist and electric guitarist of Korean rock indie band the Rose. The band was named among the New K-Pop Artists to Watch by Billboard.
Woosung debuted solo in 2019 with the EP “Wolf,” which has garnered nearly 20 million views on YouTube. Woosung also lent his voice to the original soundtrack of JTBC drama series “Itaewon Class” in 2020.
Woosung is currently on a US tour as the opening act for Korean hip-hop group Epik High.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)