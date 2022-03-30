SK hynix mulls consortium for Arm acquisition

SK hynix, the world‘s second-largest memory chip maker, is considering coinvesting in the acquisition of United Kingdom-based semiconductor design firm Arm by taking part in a consortium, its chief executive officer Park Jung-ho told reporters Wednesday.“We are considering coinvesting in Arm with other companies,” Park said in a briefing. “Arm plays a very important role in the international semiconductor ecosystem, and the ecosystem will not allow a single entity to take full advantage of the benefit from the acquisition.”Park’s remark came during a briefing after SK hynix shareholder meeting Wednesday morning. Park also serves as chief of SK Square, an investment arm of Korea‘s third-largest conglomerate SK Group by assets.Other than SK hynix, chip giant Intel in February also expressed an interest in taking part in a consortium to buy Arm. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said the talks over the consortium have been underway even before SoftBank Group offered a sale of Arm shares to US chip design giant Nvidia.The talks between SoftBank and Nvidia collapsed over Nvidia’s Arm acquisition in February. SoftBank immediately laid out a plan to take Arm public or find a consortium to buy Arm‘s stake by 2023.Arm has been a fully-owned subsidiary of SoftBank since 2016. The company designs chips for smartphones, tablets and digital TVs.