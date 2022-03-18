Stray Kids says odd is ordinary through new EP ‘Oddinary’

Stray Kids holds a press conference about their new EP “Oddinary” in Seoul on March 18. (JYP Entertainment)

Being odd is ordinary, and everyone is special in their own ways, shouts Stray Kids through their new album “Oddinary.”



The eight-member band conducted an online press conference on Friday, ahead of dropping the album at 1 p.m. later that day.



“The album name puts together odd and ordinary. We all have an odd side to us even amid the ordinary, and we wanted to say that being odd is actually the ordinary,” Seungmin said.



“If Stray Kids music had been focused on showing the explosive power until now, this time we’ve eased down a bit, adding a relaxed, restrained manner,” Changbin said about the album, adding, “the title song ‘Maniac’ embodies ‘Oddinary’ the best. We hope we could show that strange is special through this album.”



Stray Kids’ producing unit, 3RACHA, comprising members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, helped write the title track “Maniac.” The trio and songwriter Versachoi teamed up once more following the act’s chart-topping score “God’s Menu.”



Changbin said, “We worry whether our thoughts and behaviors are normal or not, limiting ourselves in the rules set by others. I wanted to become free of such confinement.”



“Everyone has their own uniqueness inside them. I wrote the song hoping that people could show off themselves in their ordinary lives and show themselves better to their world,” Han said.



Not only 3RACHA, but all the members were credited on the album, with the bandmates taking part in the production of all seven tracks -- “Venom,” “Charmer,” “Freeze,” “Lonely St.,” and two unit tracks “Waiting For Us” (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N) and “Muddy Water” (Changbin, Hyunjin, Han and Felix).



“We’re really proud that all the members can compose and write lyrics. And this is all thanks to our producer unit, 3RACHA, and we’re all very grateful to them,” Hyunjin said.



“Not just 3RACHA, but all them members are very keen on producing music and practice until late nights for that. We all listen to different genres, and that actually helps expand the musical spectrum for Stray Kids,” Changbin said.



“It’s really the positive feedback and the compliments of people around us that empower us more than the good scores,” Bang Chan added. “I believe the biggest strength of our team is that every single unique colors of the members could meld together, and we try hard to make sure that every member could shine in their own way when we make the songs.”







