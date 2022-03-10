President-elect Yoon vows to 'trust, follow will of people'

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol gives remarks at the National Assembly Library on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will trust and follow the will of the people as he vowed to close any national divisions.

"I will solely trust the people and follow the people's will," Yoon said in his remarks given at the National Assembly Library in western Seoul.

"(The election results) constitute a call for reform, and the restoration of justice and common sense as well as the people's desperate appeal to do politics of unity, not division," Yoon noted.

Yoon was elected as president earlier in the day with the smallest ever 0.73 percentage-point gap over liberal rival Lee Jae-myung.

"It is a stern order to make a nation with new hopes ... and I will never forget such a call from the people." (Yonhap)