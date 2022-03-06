 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Genesis GV60 gets remote software updates

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 6, 2022 - 16:06       Updated : Mar 6, 2022 - 16:06
Genesis GV60 (Hyundai Motor)
Genesis GV60 (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor’s standalone luxury brand Genesis announced Sunday that it is offering an “over-the-air” software update for its GV60 model that was launched last October.

The software update will enhance the car’s advanced driver assistance system by improving forward and backward collision warnings, parking distance warnings, and remote smart parking assist features.

With GV60, drivers will be able to download the updated software “over-the-air” while driving, without having to visit a service center.

Over-the-air updates used to be offered for infotainment systems only.

The updated forward and backward collision warning uses ultrasonic wave sensors attached to the bumper and side mirrors of GV60 to detect much wider space and warns collision with pedestrians or objects in all directions of the vehicle during parking.

The updated parking distance warning feature detects even the sides of the vehicle to warn the driver about objects located on the side when moving forward and backward.

The updated remote parking assist utilizes image information of wide-angle cameras on top of the existing ultrasonic sensor detection information when auto parking.

Genesis said it would soon offer another over-the-air software update to allow drivers to open car doors by using their smartphones.

“Our customers will always be able to experience the latest car features and enhanced quality through such updates,” said an official from Genesis.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114