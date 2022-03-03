 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom's AI service for visually impaired wins award at MWC 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 13:28       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 13:47
This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. on Feb. 20, 2022, shows an image of the company's planned exhibition booth at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Spain. (SK Telecom Co.)
This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. on Feb. 20, 2022, shows an image of the company's planned exhibition booth at the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Spain. (SK Telecom Co.)

South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom Co. said Thursday its artificial intelligence service designed to help the visually impaired has won an award at the world's largest mobile show in Barcelona.

The wireless carrier said the AI-based virtual service co-developed with local social venture group Tuat has received an award for Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The Sullivan Plus X NUGU applies both voice and visual-assistance AI to allow people with low vision and visual impairments to recognize words, objects and color with their smartphones, as well as receive information through voice.

This marks SK Telecom's third straight year clinching first place in the category, which recognizes services designed to improve accessibility and inclusivity for people with disabilities and impairments.

In 2020, the telecom operator won an award for a driving assistance solution for hearing-impaired taxi drivers. (Yonhap)

 

