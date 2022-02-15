US says it is up to South Korea to provide military aid to Ukraine

The US said it is up to the South Korean government to decide on providing military support to Ukraine amid heightened threat of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“That is a question for the South Korean government to answer,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday (US time), when asked on kind of military support does Washington want from Seoul as an ally in the face of Russian threats.
Kirby added that should Seoul want to assist Kyiv in a tangible way, Ukraine would welcome the decision.
“We’ve noted and I’ve said before that many of our other allies in NATO were also finding ways to support Ukraine. But those are sovereign decisions that each nation state has to make for themselves and I wouldn’t get ahead of the South Korean government on this.”
Kirby’s remarks come amid speculation that Washington could ask Seoul and other allies to join its fight should Russia invade Ukraine to start a full-fledged war. It arrives as the US has warned that Russia could mount a major assault on Ukraine at any time, having massed more than 100,000 soldiers and advanced weapons to Russia’s border with Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden said Washington would respond “swiftly and decisively” together with its allies and partners to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine, in his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sunday.
At last weekend’s trilateral meeting between South Korea, the US and Japan, the Ukraine issue was high on the agenda, with the three foreign ministers in their joint statement committed to work closely together to deter further Russian escalation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press after the meeting that the response from the US and its allies and partners will be swift, united and severe, if Moscow choses the path of aggression and further invades Ukraine.
The Defense Ministry here on Tuesday said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and closely cooperate with related agencies and countries, while declining to comment directly on whether Seoul was asked by Pentagon for providing support to Ukraine.
Amid rising tensions in the region, the South Korean government has been focusing on getting its citizens out of the country.
The Foreign Ministry said there were 281 South Korean nationals in Ukraine as of Monday, and 100 of them were expected to leave the country within Tuesday.
The Korean government has issued a travel ban on its nationals to all regions of Ukraine effective Sunday. It also urged the citizens there to evacuate immediately.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)