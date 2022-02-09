DP presidential candidate hopes for deeper economic cooperation with Russia

Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik pose for a photo ahead of their meeting at the DP's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Wednesday said he expects the economic cooperation between South Korea and Russia to be further expanded, especially in the energy field.

Lee made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik at his party's headquarters in Seoul.

"The scale of economic cooperation between the two nations has become very large, and Russia's advanced science technology gives a big help to our economy," Lee said. "In particular, Russia is leading in the energy sector, especially in the hydrogen-related area, so I believe that will be a very important axis for the two countries' economic cooperation in the future."

Lee also expressed hope of opening land routes to Russia, especially with railways going through North Korea.

"I expect to see expansion of South Korea-Russia, North Korea-Russia cooperation, so that we can have roads to Europe through Russia by cars and railways," he said. "If possible, I hope we can have ways to bring in natural gas quickly and cheaply through pipelines, not by vessels."

Kulik responded that developing a constructive and comprehensive relationship meets both nations' interest. He also emphasized Russia's cooperation on Korean Peninsula issues.

Lee and Kulik also exchanged ideas of establishing a Russian culture center in South Korea. (Yonhap)