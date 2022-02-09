 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

DP presidential candidate hopes for deeper economic cooperation with Russia

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:53       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:54
Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik pose for a photo ahead of their meeting at the DP's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung (R), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik pose for a photo ahead of their meeting at the DP's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Wednesday said he expects the economic cooperation between South Korea and Russia to be further expanded, especially in the energy field.

Lee made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik at his party's headquarters in Seoul.

"The scale of economic cooperation between the two nations has become very large, and Russia's advanced science technology gives a big help to our economy," Lee said. "In particular, Russia is leading in the energy sector, especially in the hydrogen-related area, so I believe that will be a very important axis for the two countries' economic cooperation in the future."

Lee also expressed hope of opening land routes to Russia, especially with railways going through North Korea.

"I expect to see expansion of South Korea-Russia, North Korea-Russia cooperation, so that we can have roads to Europe through Russia by cars and railways," he said. "If possible, I hope we can have ways to bring in natural gas quickly and cheaply through pipelines, not by vessels."

Kulik responded that developing a constructive and comprehensive relationship meets both nations' interest. He also emphasized Russia's cooperation on Korean Peninsula issues.

Lee and Kulik also exchanged ideas of establishing a Russian culture center in South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114