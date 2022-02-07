Celltrion’s COVID-19 treatment gets safety nod in Australia

Celltrion’s corporate identity (Celltrion)
Celltrion has confirmed the safety of its inhalable antibody treatment for COVID-19 in a phase one clinical trial in Australia, the pharmaceutical company said Monday.
Celltrion’s US partner Inhalon Biopharma completed the planned administering of the drugs for 24 volunteers after it acquired testing approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in August.
The results of the clinical trial proved the drug’s safety, as there were no serious adverse events from inhaling the drug or no stoppages in administering the drug due to adverse events, the company said.
On top of the latest safety check, Celltrion also submitted an application to conduct a global phase three clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail therapy -- a combination of monoclonal antibodies -- in Bosnia, North Macedonia and Serbia. The company plans to test the cocktail treatment on 2,200 coronavirus patients to show the efficacy and safety of the drug.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)