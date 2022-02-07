NextRise 2022, Seoul to kick off in June

KITA Chairman Koo Jae-yeol delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the NextRise 2021, Seoul(KITA)
NextRise 2022, Seoul, a global startup conference co-hosted by the Korea International Trade Association and Korea Development Bank, is set to be held in Seoul on June 16 and 17, with aims to connect startups and their potential business partners and spur innovation among them.
Launched in 2019, the conference has become Asia’s largest startup fair in terms of the size. Last year’s event attracted some 12,000 visitors from around the world despite the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s two-day run will feature exhibitions of innovative technologies, conferences, business meet-ups and startup empowerment workshops.
The organizer said business meet-ups, in particular, were well received last year, with a total of 2,016 meetings being arranged. Key participants included Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motor and Goldman Sachs.
This year, startups who have succeeded in global markets or have grown into unicorns with their innovative business models will share their success stories during the event. Big tech firms are also expected to join to offer support for startups in their early stages.
For more information, contact the event secretariat at nextrise@kita.net
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)