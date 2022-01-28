‘Rent a puppy for a day’

(123rf)

South Korea’s pet scene is evolving, with over 10 million of the country’s 51 million population owning companion animals. Various businesses cater to pet owners or their beloved animal friends, ranging from high-end clothing to pet funeral services.



Amid a growing interest in pets, however, there are illegal businesses renting out puppies or kittens for those who want the pet experience, minus the responsibility or commitment to a long-term relationship. For them, pets are no different from a one-day toy or props for photo shoots.



“We lend dogs or cats for 35,000 won ($29) per day,” advertises a pet shop based in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, via a blog post on Naver, Korea‘s largest portal website.





When contacted for inquiry, the shop’s owner sent a link to an open chat room on messenger app KakaoTalk, which he apparently uses to communicate with customers and proceed related transactions. “You can borrow dogs and cats for more than a day. The costs vary depending on the animals‘ breeds,” the owner said.



His business of lending pets is illegal under the current Animal Protection Act, which stipulates that a person making profit from renting out domestic animals could face a fine of up to 3 million won.



Despite the ban, there appears to be an unknown number of people like the Gwangjin-gu businessman offering pets for rent in recent years, according to animal rights groups.



“It’s hard to know exactly how many pet rental businesses there are across the nation, but I expect quite a few, boosted by the growing pet market here,” said Chae Il-taek, an official at the Korean Animal Welfare Association, in a phone interview.



Calling pet rentals a dark side of Korea’s pet scene, he shared the case of a father who borrowed a dog for three days because his child kept pestering him to adopt a pet, even though he had allergic rhinitis.



“Temporarily raising and abandoning pets can be a form of animal abuse. Dogs and cats feel extreme stress when being put in a new environment. Also, there are possibilities for abuse by some bad owners,” he said.

While individuals’ rental of animals is against the law, there are some exceptions. Animals may be rented for the purpose of filming, experience programs or for other educational purposes.



So the majority of pet rental providers here primarily cater to people in the media and entertainment industry.



One online company, for instance, has recently posted an advertisement to lend a white Pomeranian puppy at 150,000 won for two days. The service is only available for customers who will have photoshoots with the puppy, it said.





