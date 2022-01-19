 Back To Top
National

Yoon calls for more investment, exchanges between S. Korea, Russia

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2022 - 17:32       Updated : Jan 19, 2022 - 17:32

Yoon Suk-yeol (R), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses for a photo with Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik during their meeting at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol met with the Russian ambassador to Seoul on Wednesday and called for more investment and exchanges between the countries.

Ambassador Andrey Kulik paid a visit to Yoon of the conservative People Power Party at the party's headquarters in Seoul, and the two discussed a range of areas including business and culture.

"There should be more vigorous regional investment and economic and cultural exchanges, as well as strengthened cooperation on climate change and other international issues," Yoon said at the meeting.

The candidate said the two countries have made strides in their bilateral relationship since establishing diplomatic ties in 1990.

He also said South Korean businesses have a large interest in developing Russia's Far East and the Arctic sea lanes.

While saying South Koreans admire Russian culture, including the works of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and highlighting the popularity of Korean pop culture among Russians, Yoon expressed confidence that the mutual bilateral affinity will provide a basis for greater cooperation in the national interest of both countries.

Kulik agreed on the growing importance of economic cooperation, saying projects to develop the Far East and the Arctic sea lanes are the most promising for both countries' economies.

He also mentioned information and communications technology, and hydrogen energy as other areas of potential cooperation.

On the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the ambassador said the two countries have consulted closely over the past several years, and noted that while there may be minor differences of opinion, they remain largely on the same track. (Yonhap)

