Omicron’s dominance imminent in Korea

Health official takes a nasopharyngeal swab from a person at a testing center in Busan on Jan. 13. (Yonhap)



Omicron will dominate in South Korea in a matter of mere days, top health officials say.



Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol said during a government meeting Tuesday based on internal models omicron was “predicted to assume a dominant role by this weekend.” “The upcoming Seollal holiday is feared to expedite its spread,” he said.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data omicron appeared in 26.7 percent of all analyzed samples in the second week of January. That rate was just 1.7 percent three weeks ago on Dec. 18.



Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, told a public radio broadcaster on Tuesday that the omicron share in the country “will rise to more than 90 percent of new cases in about three weeks’ time and overtake delta as the predominant variant.” “By then, a surge will be inevitable.”



The national disease control agency’s Jan. 14 analysis showed cases logged each day could increase to up to 30,000 by late February and ICU hospitalizations up to 1,700 -- if restrictions of similar intensity as ones in place now are maintained.



Since mid-December risky businesses have once again faced 9 to 10 p.m. curfews and people could socialize in groups no larger than four to six. These restrictions were restored in the aftermath of severe bed shortages brought on by Nov. 1 reopening.





An overview of known omicron cases here so far (The Korea Herald)