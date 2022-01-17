TSMC prepares $44b investments to leave Samsung out in foundry race

TSMC logo (Reuters-Yonhap)

The goal of Samsung Electronics becoming the No. 1 foundry player by 2030 is facing a major hurdle as its rival TSMC prepares a whopping $44 billion investment in 2022 to consolidate its lead, according to industry sources Monday.



“Last year, Samsung Electronics spent roughly 40 trillion won ($33.5 billion) in memory, foundry and infrastructure investments. This year, TSMC plans to spend more than 50 trillion won solely for the foundry business,” said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.



“As the foundry business requires a tremendous amount of investment, under the current business structure it would be difficult for Samsung to catch up with TSMC.”



Samsung’s pursuit of TSMC faces greater uncertainties as 2022 is likely to become the first year the South Korean tech giant is surpassed by the Taiwanese foundry dominant in terms of chip investments.



TSMC this year plans to invest up to 52.2 trillion won for chips, whereas Samsung is estimated to spend 45 trillion won. Its plan goes beyond Samsung’s recent chip investments, which stood at 32.9 trillion won in 2020 and 40 trillion won in 2021 which both far exceeded TSMC’s 18.4 trillion won and 35.6 trillion won in the same period.



