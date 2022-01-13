Yoo Ah-in, Ahn Eun-jin to star in Netflix’s ‘Goodbye Earth’

Yoo Ah-in (left) and Ahn Eun-jin (United Artist Agency)
Global streaming service Netflix has confirmed the casting for its original series “Goodbye Earth,” Thursday.
Actors Yoo Ah-in, Ahn Eun-jin, Kim Yoon-hye and Jeon Seong-woo will star in Netflix’s new apocalypse movie, according to the company.
“Goodbye Earth” revolves around the stories of individuals who are left with only 200 days to live before an asteroid hits Earth.
The series is a highly anticipated project. It is director Kim Jin-min’s third Netflix original after “Extracurricular” (2020) and “My Name” (2021), and actor Yoo Ah-in’s reunion with screenwriter Jeong Seong-joo, with whom he worked in the hit JTBC drama “Secret Love Affair” in 2014.
Yoo is making his Netflix return after successfully performing the role of religious cult leader Jung Jin-su in “Hellbound” (2021). Co-star Ahn Eun-jin also makes her Netflix comeback after playing the wife of Mu-yeong (Kim Sang-ho), Prince Lee Chang’s personal guard, in the “Kingdom” series (2019).
Yoo and Ahn play the role of a couple, who live far apart, hoping to spend their last 200 days together before the apocalypse.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
